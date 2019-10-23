Each year, nearly 250,000 women in the United States are diagnosed with breast cancer, making it one of the most common types of cancer among women in our country.
“While there is no way of guaranteeing a person won’t develop breast cancer, there are certainly steps that can be taken to reduce risk,” says Alice Allen, chief nursing officer at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital. “Learning to recognize the symptoms of breast cancer and actively monitoring breast health are two of the keys.”
What Are the Symptoms of Breast Cancer?In its early stages, breast cancer often has no symptoms. However, the following symptoms may be present as a tumor develops:
- A lump in the breast or underarm that persists after the menstrual cycle
- A marble-like area under the skin
- Swelling in the armpit
- Persistent breast pain or tenderness
- Any change in the size, contour, texture or temperature of the breast
- A noticeable flattening or indentation on the breast
- A change in the nipple, such as an indrawn or dimpled look, itching or burning sensation, or ulceration
- Unusual discharge from the nipple
How Can You Monitor Your Breast Health?The American Cancer Society recommends that women age 40 and over should receive an annual screening mammogram. This allows doctors to spot breast cancer at its earliest and most treatable stages. Additionally, women are encouraged to actively monitor their breast health throughout the year.
“A mammogram is a good place to start. Discussing breast health with your gynecologist during your annual exam is also important,” Allen explains. “Between appointments, you should perform breast self-exams at home on a monthly basis. If you notice a change in your breast, talk to your doctor immediately. Like most forms of cancer, early diagnosis and treatment are critical.”
How Do You Perform a Breast Self-Exam?Lie down on your back and place your right arm behind your head. The exam is performed in this position because, when lying down, the breast tissue spreads evenly over the chest wall and is as thin as possible. This makes it much easier to feel all of the breast tissue.
Use the finger pads of the three middle fingers on your left hand to feel for lumps in the right breast. Use overlapping dime-sized circular motions of the finger pads to feel the breast tissue.
Use three different levels of pressure with your fingers. Light pressure is needed to feel the tissue closest to the skin; medium pressure to feel a little deeper; and firm pressure to feel the tissue closest to the chest and ribs. It is normal to feel a firm ridge in the lower curve of each breast, but you should tell your doctor if you feel anything else out of the ordinary. Use each pressure level to feel the breast tissue before moving on to the next spot.
Move around the breast in an up-and-down pattern starting at an imaginary line drawn straight down your side from the underarm and moving across the breast to the middle of the chest bone (sternum). Be sure to check the entire breast area going down until you feel only ribs. Check all the way up to the neck or collar bone (clavicle).
Repeat the exam on your left breast, putting your left arm behind your head and using the finger pads of your right hand to perform the exam.
While standing in front of a mirror with your hands pressing firmly down on your hips, look at your breasts for any changes in size, shape, contour or dimpling. Also be on the lookout for changes in the redness or dryness of the nipples.
Finally, examine each underarm while sitting up or standing with your arm slightly raised. Look for signs of swelling under each arm.
Performing a self-exam each month can help you notice any changes in your breast tissue as early as possible. If you’re unsure whether a change is significant, make an appointment with your gynecologist or primary care physician and ask. When in doubt, call your doctor.
Next StepsTo schedule a screening mammogram at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital, call (775) 748-2243, and select option “2” for Radiology.
