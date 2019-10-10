{{featured_button_text}}

ELKO – Marine Pfc. Tyler James Monson, son of Bill Monson of Elko and Pam Monson of Spring Creek, has entered his third and final course of preliminary training prior to deployment.

Monson is a 2016 graduate of Spring Creek High School. After graduation, he worked as a construction laborer.

Monson entered basic training in January 2019 at Recruit Training Depot in San Diego. While there, Monson was decorated for achieving the level of expert rifleman.

Monson moved to Camp Pendleton School of Advanced Infantry for advanced combat training. He then transferred to N.A.S. for specialty school. He is continuing with physical and combat training, while honing his defense readiness skills for the field.

Monson’s family is extremely proud of his courage, commitment and dedication to serve and protect his country and his fellow citizens, ensuring continued freedom for generations to come.

