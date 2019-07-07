{{featured_button_text}}
Moose dip

Nevada Department of Wildlife posted these photos taken by Jen Peterson of a moose swimming at Wildhorse on Friday.

ELKO -- More moose sightings are being reported in Elko County, including one taking a swim this week at Wildhorse.

Five years ago there were scattered sightings of an occasional moose in northern Nevada. Three years ago there appeared to be a "herd" building in Elko County as more moose migrated south from Idaho, according to Elko Daily nature columnist Larry Hyslop.

"The reason for this movement appears to be a growing Idaho population," he wrote. "No one thinks they are somehow being chased south by Idaho wolves."

Nevada Department of Transportation posted a photo on Friday of a moose at Wildhorse Reservoir, about 70 miles north of Elko.

"Another moose sighting in Elko County," the agency wrote. "This one wanted to cool off so he took a dip in Wildhorse reservoir this morning. Thanks Jen Peterson for the pics."

The large animals prefer to be near water. Last year at this time a bull moose was spotted at the marina in Spring Creek.

