ELKO -- More moose sightings are being reported in Elko County, including one taking a swim this week at Wildhorse.
Five years ago there were scattered sightings of an occasional moose in northern Nevada. Three years ago there appeared to be a "herd" building in Elko County as more moose migrated south from Idaho, according to Elko Daily nature columnist Larry Hyslop.
"The reason for this movement appears to be a growing Idaho population," he wrote. "No one thinks they are somehow being chased south by Idaho wolves."
Nevada Department of Transportation posted a photo on Friday of a moose at Wildhorse Reservoir, about 70 miles north of Elko.
"Another moose sighting in Elko County," the agency wrote. "This one wanted to cool off so he took a dip in Wildhorse reservoir this morning. Thanks Jen Peterson for the pics."
The large animals prefer to be near water. Last year at this time a bull moose was spotted at the marina in Spring Creek.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.