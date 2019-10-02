ELKO — After a frenzy of painting, most of the muralists have packed up and gone home. But, their marks remain, changing the face of Elko.
On the night of Oct. 28 the Downtown Business Association held a special wine walk in conjunction with the Elko Mural Expo. Hundreds of people toured the murals, most of which were still in progress.
Now, just a few days later, it is plain to see that the murals have become a profound topic for conversation and activity. Facebook virtually exploded with local activity, all revolving around the Elko Mural Expo.
“This event creates impact on multiple platforms,” said Eric Brookes, co-owner of Art Spot Reno and co-collaborator of the Elko Mural Expo. “It first serves as a community beautification project. Public art on this scale also creates civic pride, brightens buildings that were blighted, and creates cleaner, safer streets.”
“The murals will have immediate economic revitalization for businesses already in the corridor, and will become a reason for more businesses to relocate or start downtown. They also will be a reason for tourists to target and shop on their journeys east or west. Elko is now one of the West’s art destinations with murals, museums, community celebrations and the Cowboy Poetry Gathering.”
The mural expo came about as a partnership between Art Spot Reno and the Elko Arts and Culture Advisory Board. The event was nearly two years in the making.
The EACAB has been responsible for other public art projects including the 9/11 memorial outside City Hall, the Sesquicentennial Sagebrush and time capsule located at the corner of Idaho and College Avenue, the city-wide cowboy boot installation, the Mayor’s Arts Awards and other projects.
“I sincerely hope the [Elko] Mural Expo is just the beginning of an emerging art scene in Elko,” said EACAB chair Catherine Wines. “It’s really exciting to think where we could go.”
“I’m so appreciative of Art Spot Reno, Geralda Miller, Eric Brookes, and all of their hard work,” she added. “We can never thank them enough. The love and energy that happened in our downtown last week was inspirational. I wish I could bottle it up.”
