Starla Ricks is an Advanced Practice Registered Nurse (APRN) with a Doctorate of Nursing Practice (DNP). She is board certified as a Family Nurse Practitioner (FNP-BC) by the American Nurses Credentialing Center. Starla loves serving the people of northeastern Nevada and making our community healthier. She has lived and worked in Elko County for over fifteen years.