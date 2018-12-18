Most googled health symptoms in each state

With such plentiful information on the internet about every topic imaginable, it’s only natural that people would turn to Google for answers to health questions too.
MedicareHealthPlans.com has release a map of the United States showing the most googled health symptom in each state. In Nevada, it is stomach aches.
“We started by digging up the most frequently searched symptoms of the past year on Google Trends,” explained the insurance resource. “Next, we listed each symptom, along with similar symptoms, together. Finally, we ran them back through Google Trends to see which states had the highest search volume for each symptom.”
The findings don’t mean these are the symptoms most people have in each state, but the results do suggest which symptoms concern a lot of people.
While there was a wide range of symptoms that seemed to concern people in each state, most states were googling symptoms that could be related to the cold and flu.
And that makes sense. According to the CDC, adults have an average of two to three colds each year, and pharmaceutical manufacturers produced and distributed 155.3 million doses of flu vaccine during the 2017–2018 flu season.
Meanwhile, the most googled symptom in a full one-fifth of states was stress. The American Psychological Association has been warning Americans of this serious health problem since at least 2007, so it’s no surprise people are “stressed out” over stress.
Other than the usual culprits of money and work, the current political climate, the future of the nation, and violence and crime round out the top five sources of stress for Americans.
Other fascinating findings:
Idaho is googling E.coli symptoms, which lines up with earlier findings on the overall medical conditions people google most. These findings make sense given that the state was hit hard by an outbreak of the bacterial infection this past year.
Morning sickness was the most googled symptom in Utah, which is also the state with the second-highest number of babies born each year.
Loss of sleep was the most googled symptom in New York, which is the home of “The City That Never Sleeps.”
Vermont residents didn’t have a full-on runny nose or even a little congestion. They were more concerned with a serious case of the “sniffles.”
South Carolina and Wisconsin are concerned about the color of their poop.
South Dakotans want to know what the location of their headaches mean, and they’re looking to a chart for answers.
In Alaska, home to the Alaskan Lumberjack Show, people are googling snoring. We guess they really do saw a lot of logs up there.
Now What?
It’s tempting to draw conclusions about our health based on what we learn from the internet. The information we find there, however, is at best a way to ask informed questions of our doctors, and at worst a path toward paranoia and unnecessary worry.
So, go ahead. Analyze Google health searches if you’re curious. But take it all with a grain of salt until you consult an actual physician.
