Motorcycle groups hold toy giveaway

ELKO -- Two local motorcycle clubs -- Wild Bunch MC and the Down for Life MC -- held a toy giveaway at Charlees Bar on Dec. 19.

Approximately 100 children received toys at zero cost to them or their parents between 1-4 p.m. Saturday. The bar stopped serving and all the children were invited in to meet Santa and then received their toys. Charlees provided all the children and adults with hot chocolate and soft drinks during the afternoon festivities.

The toys were donated by the Northern Nevada Confederation of Clubs -- a motorcycle rights organization -- and many local people who donated them at Charlees Bar at 542 River St. Both Wild Bunch MC and the Down for Life MC are members of the Confederation of Clubs and support the organization and motorcycle rights.

"No children should go without something to open on Christmas morning and no parent should be stressed about giving their child a gift," stated the clubs. The Northern Nevada Confederation of Clubs holds an annual toy run to collect then distribute toys to help children and their parents have a merry Christmas.

