 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Motorcycle groups hold toy giveaway
0 comments

Motorcycle groups hold toy giveaway

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Motorcycle groups hold toy giveaway

Santa arrived at Charlees Bar 542 River St. on December 19 with his sleigh pulled by a pack of motorcycles.

 SUBMITTED

ELKO -- Two local motorcycle clubs -- Wild Bunch MC and the Down for Life MC -- held a toy giveaway at Charlees Bar on Dec. 19.

Approximately 100 children received toys at zero cost to them or their parents between 1-4 p.m. Saturday. The bar stopped serving and all the children were invited in to meet Santa and then received their toys. Charlees provided all the children and adults with hot chocolate and soft drinks during the afternoon festivities.

The toys were donated by the Northern Nevada Confederation of Clubs -- a motorcycle rights organization -- and many local people who donated them at Charlees Bar at 542 River St. Both Wild Bunch MC and the Down for Life MC are members of the Confederation of Clubs and support the organization and motorcycle rights.

"No children should go without something to open on Christmas morning and no parent should be stressed about giving their child a gift," stated the clubs. The Northern Nevada Confederation of Clubs holds an annual toy run to collect then distribute toys to help children and their parents have a merry Christmas.

0 comments
4
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Realistic health and fitness resolutions

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News