Mound Valley 4-H says goodbye to 2021

JIGGS -- The Mound Valley 4-H Club had a great Christmas season and end of the year. We went caroling to some Jiggs community members. All of the club members sat in a horse trailer on bales of hay with heaters, blankets, and hot chocolate. We sang fun Christmas songs while we drove from place to place and then we got out and sang to our friends in the Jiggs community and gave each family goodie bags.

Although we had a pretty good end of the year we lost a parent in our 4-H club. John Henry Rodrick was an amazing person that helped the community in so many different ways. Mound valley 4-H Club members went to his funeral service and helped set up, serve food, and clean up. We will miss him and truly appreciate all that he and his family have done for the community.

To start off the new year we adopted a soldier as one of our community service projects. For our first meeting, we went to Walmart and got some goodies for him, his wife, and his new baby boy. We got them some games, movies and snacks. We even got them a new outfit for their baby. We mailed all of these fun things to him and his family for them to enjoy.

After we finished shopping at Walmart we went to Cold Stone to get some ice cream and have a meeting. We went over a few things and then played some pool. We also took some pictures in the photo booth. What a great way to start the year, helping others and having fun with friends!

Natalya McKnight is club reporter and historian for the Mound Valley 4-H Club

