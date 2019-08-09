{{featured_button_text}}
Movie at the Spring Creek Marina set for Aug. 10

"How to Train Your Dragon 3" will be shown at Aug. 10 at the Spring Creek Marina.

 SPRING CREEK ASSOCIATION

SPRING CREEK – Families from Elko and Spring Creek are invited to the second Movie at the Marina on Saturday.

The Movies at the Marina series is concluding its third year with the animated movie, “How to Train Your Dragon 3.”

The movie starts after 8 p.m. Aug. 10 at the Spring Creek Marina.

Families are encouraged to bring a lawn chair and blankets to enjoy the last movie of the summer.

Sponsored by Family Dental Care and Sion Sat/Hughes Net, attendees can purchase food from Las Brisas and popcorn, candy and drinks from the Spring Creek Association in the Coca-Cola truck.

The next upcoming family event is the Trunk or Treat and Halloween Highway on Oct. 31 at Spring Creek High school. A canned food drive and a showing of “Hotel Transylvania 2” are part of the festivities.

For more information about Spring Creek events, call 775-753-6295 or visit www.springcreeknv.org.

