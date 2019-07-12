{{featured_button_text}}
Movies at the Marina

"Mary Poppins Returns" will be shown Saturday at Movies at the Marina starting after 8 p.m. when the sun goes down. Pictured are attendees from last year's event waiting for the movie to begin. 

SPRING CREEK – Families are invited to the first “Movie at the Marina” of the summer on Saturday.

“Mary Poppins Returns” is the first of two movies shown at the Spring Creek Marina, starting July 13 after 8 p.m. when the sun goes down.

The audience is encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets to enjoy the evening. Las Brisas and Ruby Mountain Hot Dogs will be on site, and the Spring Creek Association will be selling popcorn, candy and drinks.

The outdoor movie event, now in its third year, is free and open to the public.

The next movie Aug. 10 is “How to Train Your Dragon 3,” sponsored by Family Dental Care.

For more information call 775-753-6295 or visit www.springcreeknv.org.

