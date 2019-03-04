ELKO – Students interested in Career and Technical Education at Great Basin College can now turn in applications to be accepted into the programs that begin this fall.
GBC’s CTE programs are now offered to students residing in Elko, Ely, and Winnemucca.
Diesel technology is offered in both Elko and Ely. Electrical systems technology is offered in Elko, Ely and Winnemucca. Industrial millwright and welding technologies continue to be offered at the Elko campus.
Students interested in these programs are also encouraged to apply for the Maintenance Training Cooperative scholarship.
The MTC scholarship awards students $5,000 and paid internship at a local mine or contractor while completing a certificate or degree program in electrical systems, diesel, instrumentation, millwright and welding technologies at GBC.
Students in the program have their choice of morning, afternoon or night classes Mondays through Thursdays, and complete their internship hours on Fridays and Saturdays.
These accelerated programs can be completed at GBC in less than a year, with courses taught mornings from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.; afternoons noon to 5 p.m.; and evenings 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
To apply for admission into the CTE programs and the MTC Scholarship, students must first apply to GBC, and submit the GBC CTE application available at www.gbcnv.edu/mtc. The application also requires a resume, letter of intent, high school or college transcripts, and completion of a placement exam. ACT or SAT scores are acceptable.
For more information, call 753-2406.
