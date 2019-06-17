{{featured_button_text}}
Mu Alpha Theta PAC Boys

Christian Cooper, Peter Neff, and Andrew Mardini, also known as the PAC Boys, won the Mu Alpha Theta Spring Math Madness Competition for the second year in a row. 

ELKO – Elko High School’s Mu Alpha Theta spring competition ended with the PAC Boys winning the championship for the second year in a row.

“Congratulations to the PAC Boys for winning back-to-back competitions in the Spring Math Madness Competition,” said Jeff Sarbacker, Mu Alpha Theta sponsor.

Seniors Christian Cooper and Peter Neff, and junior Andrew Mardini took first place in the annual bracketed mathematics competition. Problems cover number theory, algebra, geometry, precalculus and probability.

The PAC boys were undefeated in two years of competition, Sarbacker said.

Students compete against each other in one-on-one and three-student matches.

Mu Alpha Theta is a nationally recognized mathematics honor society.

