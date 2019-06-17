ELKO – Elko High School’s Mu Alpha Theta spring competition ended with the PAC Boys winning the championship for the second year in a row.
“Congratulations to the PAC Boys for winning back-to-back competitions in the Spring Math Madness Competition,” said Jeff Sarbacker, Mu Alpha Theta sponsor.
Seniors Christian Cooper and Peter Neff, and junior Andrew Mardini took first place in the annual bracketed mathematics competition. Problems cover number theory, algebra, geometry, precalculus and probability.
The PAC boys were undefeated in two years of competition, Sarbacker said.
Students compete against each other in one-on-one and three-student matches.
Mu Alpha Theta is a nationally recognized mathematics honor society.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.