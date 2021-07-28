Museum awards $1,500 prize in duck race

ELKO – This year’s Great Humboldt Duck Race was won by Ignite Life Chiropractic.

They donated half of the $1,500 grand prize back to the Northeastern Nevada Museum and the other half to Igloo Rec Center, who partnered with the museum this year to sell ducks so that they could raise money for their ice skating rink.

The $250 Lame Duck Award winner, sponsored by Everything Elko, was won by Elko Lions Club.

The event was held July 16 at Angel Park.

“We had a really fun race this year,” said museum Executive Director Lauren Roovaart. “Many thanks to City of Elko Fire Department and Elko Parks and Rec for allowing us to do things a little differently. We are grateful to the community who adopted ducks and came to Angel Park to support the race.”

Sponsors of the duck race included Canyon Construction, Modern Concrete, Henderson Bank Building, Igloo Rec Center, Susan Zerga, and 4 Seasons Towing.

