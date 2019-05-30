Museum gets a facelift

ELKO – The exterior of the Wanamaker Wing at Northeastern Nevada Museum is decorated with five vertical panels that serve as visual representations of what the museum has inside. On May 29 the old, weathered images were replaced with new, vibrant “wraps.”
“For quite some time they have been fading,” said director Lauren Roovaart. “We decided it was time to revamp and we got assistance from the Elko Convention and Visitors Authority.”
The panels highlight the railroad, Bing Crosby, wildlife in the Wanamaker Wing, mining and cowboy culture.
Crosby was named honorary mayor of Elko in 1948 because of his residence in the county and his assistance with community events.
“We tried to think about what people are really interested in when they come in here,” Roovaart said. “Nevada Advertising found them [the photos] for us. We discussed what would best represent the museum and they did the design.”
Roovaart did not have the cost estimate on hand or the amount that ECVA donated toward the project.
According to Roovaart, this transformation has been in the works for about a year. The recent surge in rainy weather hindered the installation process. Finally, there was a break in the storm systems that have been rolling in, and Nevada Advertising Sign Co. was able to bring out their rigs and complete the work.
“The rain has held us back on so many jobs,” said employee Andrew Tenney.
Tenney explained that outdoor installations can be dangerous. The installers have to make sure the wind won’t whip the wrap out of their hands and carry it into the street. He mentioned that lightning is also a factor.
According to Roovaart, Yesco installed the original frames and images more than five years ago. The frames were designed so that the images could easily be changed.
“The direction they face gets a lot of sun,” she said. “This time we went for really bright and eye-catching colors. This reflects the colorful aspect of our [cowboy] boot.”
Roovaart said the museum has numerous events and activities planned for the summer.
A major exhibit highlights wildlife photographer Mark Hayward. The show is focused on bird photography. There will be a reception from 6-8 p.m. June 27.
“He is really excited,” Roovaart said. “Southwind will be playing and he has Luciano’s catering. He is going to discuss his photography.”
