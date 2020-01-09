Museum Quarterly reveals history of Taber family, building

ELKO – For nearly 50 years, the Northeastern Nevada Historical Society’s Quarterly has explored the little-known history of Elko County people and events.
Now, with the publication of the new Quarterly, edition 2019-4, readers can learn about one of Elko’s early prominent families, the Tabers, and the extensive history of the Taber Building located on Railroad Street.
“Everyone should pick up a copy of the latest Quarterly,” said Executive Director Lauren Roovaart. “It is a window into the past. It helps us appreciate the things we see every day in Elko.”
One such example is the 100-year-old Taber Building. It's a place residents often see driving down Railroad Street but may be unaware of its lengthy history.
The building also has a link to Elko County’s first elected Nevada Supreme Court Justice, Errol James Livingston Taber.
Stories on both are written by Claudia Wines, former museum executive director and author of “Hidden History of Elko County” and “Images of America: Elko County.”
“We are thankful for Claudia, who diligently researches and writes for the publication,” Roovaart said.
You have free articles remaining.
Members of the Historical Society receive the Quarterly as part of their annual membership. Copies or printouts of the Quarterlies stretching back to 1970 can be purchased at the museum’s gift shop.
Also in the pages of the Quarterly:
· The story of two photographers from Batumi in the Republic of Georgia who explored Elko and northern Nevada last summer.
· Biographies of photographers Bank and John Langmore and John Ferguson: their exhibits are on view throughout the 36th National Cowboy Poetry Gathering.
· Information about two upcoming museum events: the Art of the West Reception on Jan. 30, and the annual Halleck Bar Party on March 27.
Started by museum director emeritus Howard Hickson in 1970, the Quarterly has published articles about Elko County’s early history, including memories of mining camps, in-depth crime stories, profiles of pioneer families and vignettes on colorful personalities.
The Historical Society traditionally welcomes articles specific to northeastern Nevada in its ongoing effort to preserve the stories of Elko County’s people and places.
“The Northeastern Nevada Historical Society Quarterly shares the histories of a specific area of the rural West, but people everywhere can relate to the stories,” Roovaart said.
“It would be a shame to have that history forgotten.”