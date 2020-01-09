Museum Quarterly reveals history of Taber family, building

ELKO – For nearly 50 years, the Northeastern Nevada Historical Society’s Quarterly has explored the little-known history of Elko County people and events.

Now, with the publication of the new Quarterly, edition 2019-4, readers can learn about one of Elko’s early prominent families, the Tabers, and the extensive history of the Taber Building located on Railroad Street.

“Everyone should pick up a copy of the latest Quarterly,” said Executive Director Lauren Roovaart. “It is a window into the past. It helps us appreciate the things we see every day in Elko.”

One such example is the 100-year-old Taber Building. It's a place residents often see driving down Railroad Street but may be unaware of its lengthy history.

The building also has a link to Elko County’s first elected Nevada Supreme Court Justice, Errol James Livingston Taber.

Stories on both are written by Claudia Wines, former museum executive director and author of “Hidden History of Elko County” and “Images of America: Elko County.”

“We are thankful for Claudia, who diligently researches and writes for the publication,” Roovaart said.

