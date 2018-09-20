ELKO – Overland Stage Theatre Co. has been providing family-friendly entertainment since 2008. “Animation on Stage,” which opens Sept. 20, reminds us of the need to keep magic in our lives no matter how old we grow.
The plot revolves around a teenage girl who feels she is too mature for make-believe.
“As a board, we originally wanted to put on an animation-on-stage show that pulled together some of Disney and elements of animated movies to bring to life that magic,” Melissa Bakker said.
Bakker, who created the play, said the songs reinforce the storyline.
“It’s centered around a grandmother and her grandchildren. The son is very into Disney and fairy-tale things, but the granddaughter is turning into a teenager and drifting away from that.”
The journey back to magic takes many turns as the main characters experience song after song.
The play will be performed at Northeastern Nevada Museum and will utilize three of its stages, using the rotating chairs to transport the audience from one scene to another.
Music for the production was chosen when people auditioned, bringing certain songs with them. Bakker formulated the script around the musical pieces. This is Bakker’s debut presentation.
The production includes children and a few adults. The youngest performer, Libbet Slothower, is just 6 years old.
“This has been fun for the whole family to be in it together,” Jana Slothower said.
Originally, the Slothower’s two older children, Maddie, 16, and Gideon, 12, auditioned for the show. Later it became evident that the production needed more adults, and parents Jana and Jon joined in, bringing their youngest in for a song with dad.
“Jon and Libbett sing “Remember Me” from “Coco,” Jana said. “Libbett loved the movie.”
The picaresque slant of the play takes the main characters through a fantasy world of the past, and, in so doing, the fictional family realizes the importance of magic and mystery in everyday life.
“The memories you make with your grandparents and your family will stick around your whole life,” board president and vocal director Gail Mierins said.
