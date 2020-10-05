 Skip to main content
National 4-H Week celebrated online
National 4-H Week celebrated online

ELKO – This is National 4-H Week, and the Elko County 4-H Office has some fun activities planned to celebrate the local program as a family or as an individual. Prizes will be awarded to individual and family participants on Dec. 9 at the Elko County 4-H Zoom Achievement Night.

• Monday, October 5: 4-H Scavenger Hunt

Visit Elko County, NV 4-H on Facebook to find a list of 4-H related items. 4-H members/family will take pictures of items and submit by commenting on our Facebook post or via email. Members will have until 8 p.m. to complete the scavenger hunt. The goal is to be the first to complete the scavenger hunt by submitting photos of all the items on the list.

• Tuesday, October 6: What does the 4-H pledge mean to you?

4-H members and/or families will post on the Facebook page what the 4-H pledge means to them. Youth may also submit via email.

• Wednesday, October 7: Junk Drawer STEM Challenge

Members and/or families are to use 10 items from their “junk drawer” to create an object, then post a picture or video of their creation in the comments of our Facebook post. Pictures and/or videos may also be submitted via email. Participants will receive extra points if their creation moves and/or lights up.

• Thursday, October 8: Healthy Habits

To promote healthy living, members and families are challenged to post as many pictures of them participating in healthy activities throughout the day. Pictures may be submitted by commenting on our Facebook post or via email.

• Friday, October 9: Zoom Laugh Off!

Elko County 4-H Officers will host a Zoom session Friday afternoon where they will share silly (family appropriate) jokes and encourage participants to share as well. The goal is to end our week laughing!

