National 4-H Week celebrated online

ELKO – This is National 4-H Week, and the Elko County 4-H Office has some fun activities planned to celebrate the local program as a family or as an individual. Prizes will be awarded to individual and family participants on Dec. 9 at the Elko County 4-H Zoom Achievement Night.

• Monday, October 5: 4-H Scavenger Hunt

Visit Elko County, NV 4-H on Facebook to find a list of 4-H related items. 4-H members/family will take pictures of items and submit by commenting on our Facebook post or via email. Members will have until 8 p.m. to complete the scavenger hunt. The goal is to be the first to complete the scavenger hunt by submitting photos of all the items on the list.

• Tuesday, October 6: What does the 4-H pledge mean to you?

4-H members and/or families will post on the Facebook page what the 4-H pledge means to them. Youth may also submit via email.

• Wednesday, October 7: Junk Drawer STEM Challenge

Members and/or families are to use 10 items from their “junk drawer” to create an object, then post a picture or video of their creation in the comments of our Facebook post. Pictures and/or videos may also be submitted via email. Participants will receive extra points if their creation moves and/or lights up.