ELKO – The 56th annual National Basque Festival will get started with a kickoff party beginning at 6 p.m. Friday on Ormaza Way, across the street from the Star Hotel.
“We will have live dancing with Mercedes Mendive playing [the accordion] said spokesperson Sara Connor Cothrun. “We will have food and a good ol’ Basco time!”
A Basque rural sport exhibition will also take place during the event.
Elko Euzkaldunak Club is hosting a 5K run/walk starting at 7 a.m. Saturday at the Elko Basque Clubhouse located at 1601 Flagview Drive.
The annual Fourth of July and Basque Parade begins at 11 a.m. Saturday in downtown Elko, starting at the Crystal Theater. Games and dance performances start at 1 p.m. at the clubhouse. The games include weightlifting, wood chopping, weight carrying and a relay.
“We have competitions the public can enter,” Cothrun said. “We will be selling chorizos and paella.”
There is an entry fee for the July 6 activities.
At 9 p.m. Saturday the clubhouse will be rocking with a dance featuring one of Reno’s top bands, Fast Times. Melodikoa will play Basque music.
Mass will take place at 11 a.m. Sunday at the clubhouse. Join Father Antonio Egiguren as he presides. Afterwards, a sheepherder’s bread auction will be held with all of the proceeds to benefit the Elko Ariñak dancers.
The yearly Basque picnic starts at 12:30 p.m. Sunday followed by more dance and sport performances. The “Jota” and “Irrintzi” contests begin at 4 p.m.
