ELKO — Throughout October, pink takes center stage as the signature color of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month led by the American Cancer Society and joined by numerous organizations.
Starting in 2013, Elko Daily printed issues in pink and covered members of the community who are fighting breast cancer in various ways.
A variety of organizations and businesses raised money and championed the cause with displays of pink.
Barrick painted a pink ribbon on a process tank and Cortez Hills Underground painted a loader and haul truck pink.
First responders and law enforcement also participate. Two years ago, the Elko County Sheriff’s Office traded its green patches for pink ones to wear throughout October. The City of Elko Fire Department also wore pink t-shirts.
Businesses and organizations raised money such as the Elko High School Key Club, which collected more than $500. Smart Style Salon inside Walmart participated in Clip for the Cure, donating 10 percent of their earnings and tips in one day toward cancer research.
Terry’s Pumpin & Potties Inc. began renting pink portable toilets with all proceeds going to the Huntsman Cancer Institute in Salt Lake City.
Over the years, Jeni-Lei Powell has raised money earmarked for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Starting with Live Rude Girls to provide assistance with cancer care, the organization became Purple Provider LLC.
At the center of the campaign are the women whose stories serve as inspiration. Mother of three Shannon Thompson, artist Glen Ellen Finley, broadcaster Lori Gilbert, and Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital employees Debbie Anderson and Carol Hockett have been featured in Elko Daily articles.
This month, the Elko Daily Free Press is hosting a fundraiser on our Facebook page with all proceeds going to Get PINK Elko County, and invites the community to share pictures of your team wearing pink on Oct. 16.
For more on breast cancer awareness see pages B4 and B5 of today’s pink edition.
