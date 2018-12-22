Not many people have good things to say about pigeons. They are often seen flying over downtown Elko, or perched on the Stockmen’s Casino sign. They are very common, but have a most confusing series of names. Officially, this bird is the rock pigeon, although until recently, it was called the rock dove, and there is a move today to revert to the latter name.
Of course, most people simply call them pigeons. They have a long history with man. In the Bible, a dove of peace flies out from Noah’s Ark and returns with an olive branch to signal dry land exists, but that bird was simply a white, domestic pigeon, but then a pigeon is simply another type of dove. (Side note: Noah first sent out a raven to look for land but it did not return to the Ark. Doesn’t that sound just like a raven?)
Pigeons are not native to North America but were brought over from Europe. They come from an ancestor called the rock dove. The original bird is rather plain colored, gray with a darker head, two dark bands in the wings and white on the lower back. Also found in Europe are their close cousins, the wood pigeon and the stock dove.
The rock dove, or pigeon, was the first bird domesticated by man, perhaps 10,000 years ago. Early pigeons probably nested in the same caves occupied by human families, who quickly learned to make use of pigeon eggs and young as food. Images of these birds can be found inscribed on Mesopotamian clay tablets 5,000 years old. In 1,100 BC, Egypt’s King Rameses III sacrificed 57,000 pigeons to the god Ammon.
Pigeons are very good at finding their way back to their man-made nesting site, called pigeon lofts. This trait has been used to have them carry messages back to people at their nest site. Evidence has been found of pigeons carrying messages around 2,500 B.C.
New Zealand’s first airmail service used pigeons in 1896 and was called the Pigeon-Gram Service. By the end of the First World War, the allies had a Pigeon Corps consisting of 400 men and 22,000 pigeons in 150 mobile pigeon lofts. Messages were placed in a small canister attached to the pigeon’s leg. The bird was released to return to its home loft behind allied lines, tripping a wire and sounding a bell to say it had landed. It is estimated 100,000 pigeons died during this war.
Perhaps 3,000 years ago, pigeons began to be bred for specific colors, voices, behaviors, uses and food. Pigeons kept by humans are called domestic pigeons. Today, the most common use for domesticated pigeons is pigeon racing, popular in almost every country in the world. Pigeons from several different breeders are trucked away from their home lofts and released. The first ones to arrive back at their lofts are the fastest.
Pigeon young grow to a very large size in the nest before they are able to fly. These young are called squabs and are prized as food. The king pigeon has been bred to a larger, white version specifically designed to provide squab.
However, the most common form of today’s pigeons is the feral pigeon, feral since they have been released or have escaped from humans. These pigeons may resemble the original species, but often come in many different colors. Domestic/feral pigeons are now found on all continents other than Antarctica.
Domestic pigeons, in all their varied shapes and colors, were brought to North America. Here, they promptly escaped or were released and became feral pigeons. Wild populations are now found across the continent, although usually near man and our habitations. Some feral pigeons live in the country, around farm buildings and feedlots. A few even nest on cliff faces like the original rock dove.
More feral pigeons live in the middle of towns and large cities, where they are called city or street pigeons. These are not to be confused with the large flocks seen flying across urban skies, which are often domestic pigeons released for an exercise flight by their owner. These domestic pigeons usually carry a band on one leg. Of course, some banded pigeons have escaped and are in the process of becoming feral pigeons.
One last, common name for pigeons was used in the film “Stardust Memories,” when Woody Allen referred to feral pigeons as “rats with wings,” but that is another story.
The original, wild, rock doves can still be found today, but only in remote sites like some outer Scottish islands and remote areas of the Mediterranean, North Africa and western Asia.
So, the pigeons perched on the Stockmen’s sign are feral pigeons, officially known as rock pigeons, or rock doves. Their ancestors were domestic pigeons, and long before that, wild rock doves. Are you confused yet?
