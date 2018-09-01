The Ruby Mountains are the most heavily glaciated mountain range in the Great Basin. We enjoy the beautiful mountain scenery left by the glacier that once filled Lamoille Canyon. We travel up the glacially carved canyon to visit lakes in glacial cirques, marking where glaciers were born.
Yet there is a huge feature left behind by Lamoille Canyon’s glacier, a feature holding an interesting story, one that most of us travel over but do not see.
As the climate cooled 150,000 years ago, more and more snow fell on the upper slopes of the Ruby Mountains. Permanent snowfields piled up over the years until deep enough to compress the bottom snow into ice. This mass of ice near today’s Lamoille Lake began moving slowly downhill, forming a glacier. As a massive amount of ice began bulldozing its way down canyon, it gouged and scraped at the canyon walls, widening them into their distinctive U-shape. More ice joined the moving glacier from side canyons like Island Lake, Thomas Canyon and Right Fork Canyon. Eventually, the ice in Lamoille Canyon may have been 900 feet deep, filling half of its depth.
As snow continued to fall and ice to build up, the weight created a massive force pushing the glacier down slope. The glacier picked up tons of rock, gouged from canyon sides and bottoms.
The ice eventually extended throughout the canyon and emerged from its mouth. As the ice dropped lower in elevation, it melted faster, especially once it was clear of the confines of the canyon. As ice melted faster from its sides, top and front, the advance of ice slowed and finally stalled. Ice continued to move forward, but it melted so rapidly that the ice front stayed in one place.
For thousands of years, ice carried rock down the canyon, rock that eventually melted free of the ice and tumbled to the ground. When the advance of ice stalled, the entire glacier acted like a huge conveyor belt, moving rock from high in the canyon to outside of the canyon where it finally melted free to litter the ground.
A pile of rock built up in front of the glacial face, becoming what is known as a terminal moraine. This rock pile marked the farthest spot the glacier reached in its advance. As the climate warmed and dried, ice melting overcame ice advancement and the glacier face retreated back into the canyon. Eventually, all the ice finally melted away.
Today, we drive Highway 227 toward the town of Lamoille and turn off toward Lamoille Canyon. As we near the mountains, hay fields cover the ground on our left. About a mile from the canyon mouth, these hay fields suddenly end and the rising ground is covered with rocks, boulders and brush. Once you recognize it, you can see this ground extends from the canyon mouth in a fan-shape on both sides of the road. The road crosses this boulder-strewn ground before dropping into the canyon.
This rocky ground is Lamoille Canyon’s terminal moraine. That dividing line between hay fields and boulder-strewn ground marks the farthest point this glacier reached, over 14 miles below its source around Lamoille Lake.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.