Nature Notes: America’s deer species

Mule deer are found in the Western half of North America and Canada. They are divided into 11 sub-species, including the black-tailed deer of the Pacific Northwest and the Sitka black-tailed deer of British Columbia and Southeast Alaska.

But Nevada has only the mule deer. (True, the white-tailed deer range map shows there may be a few in the very northwest corner of Nevada and a few have been seen in the northeast corner, along Grouse Creek.)

The best way to differentiate these two species is their tails, antlers, and ears. White-tailed tails are dark and flattened, broad at the base and narrower at the tip. When they run and raise the tail, the underside and the rump is white, providing the species its name. Mule deer tails are thin and white, surrounded by a large white rump. The tail ends in a distinctive black tip and is not raised when the deer runs. Mule deer tails always show white, while white-tail tails only show white when the tail is raised.

Typical white-tailed deer antlers have tines that project upward from a central beam, while mule deer antlers branch equally as they grow outward. The mule deer's name comes from having ears shaped like those of a mule, whereas white-tailed ears are smaller and seem to fit the size of the head. Mule deer sport a white face, while a white-tail face is mostly brown.