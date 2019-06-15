Traveling along the Pacific Ocean in Oregon and northern California, I tended to ignore the signs stating “Entering (or Exiting) Tsunami Danger Zone” or the numerous signs with arrows and “Tsunami Evacuation Route.”
But in Crescent City, California, at the visitors center, was a sign that made me pause. It was placed about five-feet off the floor and stated “Height of the water during the 1964 tsunami.” What made me pause was the fact that our RV was in a nearby RV park that I knew was lower in elevation than the visitors center, being next to the harbor.
Other countries, on other continents, are supposed to be where tsunamis strike. Yet here was a sign telling me our RV would have been underwater, deep underwater, on March 27, 1964.
Talking to the volunteer at the visitor’s center, I realized the wide lawn running beside the harbor was not just a planned green area for the town, it was where the downtown stood in 1964, before being destroyed by the tsunami and subsequently moved to a higher location.
On March 27, 1964, the largest earthquake ever recorded in North America, having a monstrous 9.2-magnitude, struck Alaska, destroying buildings in Anchorage. It generated a tsunami that reached heights of 150 feet in the open ocean, spread across the Pacific, striking the coasts of southeast Alaska, British Columbia and United States.
Four hours after the earthquake, the first wave struck Crescent City but only produced localized flooding. The second and third waves were smaller but the fourth wave had a height of approximately 20 feet. It struck after first drawing all the water out of the harbor.
That wave inundated 60 blocks of buildings, destroyed 289 buildings and businesses in 30 blocks, along with 1,000 cars and 25 large fishing vessels. It killed 11 people and injured over 100 people and resulted in an estimated $15 million in damages. Fuel tanks erupted in flames and cars and trucks washed down city streets, pilling up against buildings.
Of course, in 1964, they were known as tidal waves; the term tsunami came about later. The volunteer told me as a boy his family was staying in a motel beside the harbor. Late in the evening, the motel manager told them they needed to leave because a very high tide was coming in that would flood the motel. His family left the area and the motel was destroyed by the tsunami.
Crescent City is prone to tsunamis and it is thought they have encountered these waves 31 times between the years 1933 and 2008. Many of these were barely detected, but eleven events generated waves over one meter in height, four caused damage, and the 1964 tsunami is commonly cited as “the largest and most destructive recorded tsunami to ever strike the United States Pacific Coast.”
On March 11, 2011, a monster earthquake struck off the coast of Japan. It generated a tsunami that swept across the Pacific Ocean to strike Crescent City. Luckily, the eight-foot high wave struck during a very low tide so the additional water was confined to the boat basin.
The city’s harbor suffered extensive damage with several dozen vessels and many of the docks destroyed. It killed one person and caused an estimated $50 million in damage to the Crescent City Harbor. Some of the commercial fishing boats were saved by being driven out of the harbor before the tsunami hit, where the boats safely rode over the advancing wave.
This past January, a 7.9 magnitude earthquake struck off Kodiak, Alaska. A tsunami watch was then issued in Crescent City but later cancelled.
The problem with Crescent City is due to a couple of factors. The topography of the seafloor offshore tends to focus tsunami waves into shore. The shore juts into the ocean here and the shore is fairly flat. The harbor has a half-moon shape which focuses the water and sweeps it up onto the shore.
Tsunami waves tend to oscillate back and forth in the small harbor. The 1964 and 2011 tsunamis swept along the Pacific coast but the most damage was done in Crescent City.
