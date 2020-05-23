Nature Notes: Birds that use foster parents

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The two brown-headed cowbirds at my bird feeder do not look like much of a threat to the populations of several species of songbirds, but they are.

The male cowbirds have black bodies and brown heads while the females are streaked brown. Feeders are not typical places to see cowbirds. They should be in fields or pastures, following cattle or perching on their backs. Cowbirds make a living by eating insects kicked up by the cattle’s hooves, and seeds knocked loose by the same.

But the name cowbird is deceiving. For thousands of years before European livestock arrived in North America, cowbirds made their living by following bison herds. A more apt name might be bisonbird. Large flocks of cowbirds followed bison herds and picked insects off their bodies or from the ground near their feet. When the bison herds disappeared from the Great Plains, cowbirds converted to livestock, a switch that allowed them to spread across the continent. Cattle are found in a much wider area than were bison.

Roaming buffalo herds created a problem for cowbirds. Following a migrating herd does not allow cowbirds to build nests, incubate eggs and feed young. Cowbirds came up with a different nesting strategy. They simply quit nesting and allowed other birds, foster parents so to speak, to do it for them.