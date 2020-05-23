Nature Notes: Birds that use foster parents

The two brown-headed cowbirds at my bird feeder do not look like much of a threat to the populations of several species of songbirds, but they are.
The male cowbirds have black bodies and brown heads while the females are streaked brown. Feeders are not typical places to see cowbirds. They should be in fields or pastures, following cattle or perching on their backs. Cowbirds make a living by eating insects kicked up by the cattle’s hooves, and seeds knocked loose by the same.
But the name cowbird is deceiving. For thousands of years before European livestock arrived in North America, cowbirds made their living by following bison herds. A more apt name might be bisonbird. Large flocks of cowbirds followed bison herds and picked insects off their bodies or from the ground near their feet. When the bison herds disappeared from the Great Plains, cowbirds converted to livestock, a switch that allowed them to spread across the continent. Cattle are found in a much wider area than were bison.
Roaming buffalo herds created a problem for cowbirds. Following a migrating herd does not allow cowbirds to build nests, incubate eggs and feed young. Cowbirds came up with a different nesting strategy. They simply quit nesting and allowed other birds, foster parents so to speak, to do it for them.
The cowbird female carefully searches for a nest being built by a different bird species. She watches until the nest contains at least two eggs. She then enters the nest when the host adults are absent, where she destroys and removes one of their eggs. Later that day or the next, she returns and lays her own egg. (If the cowbird female removed a solitary egg, the host adults might notice the empty nest.) She then flies off and has nothing more to do with the raising of her young.
Of course, some songbirds do not put up with this and quickly destroy the cowbird egg, roof over the nest with a new one, or abandon the nest. However, most host females (about 144 species of songbirds) simply incubate all eggs in their nest. Common species include small kinglets and large meadowlarks, along with yellow warblers, song and chipping sparrows, red-eyed vireos, eastern and spotted towhees, and red-winged blackbirds.
Cowbird eggs always hatch one day before the other eggs, to ensure the cowbird nestlings are slightly larger and have an advantage over their “siblings.” The loudest and largest young are usually the ones fed first by adults.
Cowbirds are large birds and their larger young receive more than their fair share of the food. Adults have been observed valiantly feeding a cowbird nestling larger than themselves. Once cowbird nestlings fledge, they instinctively find flocks of their own kind.
This nesting strategy is perilous and only about 3% of cowbird eggs live to become adults, so cowbird females produce and place a lot of eggs (usually one egg per nest). They can lay 30-40 eggs over the 2-3 month breeding period (May-July), so almost one a day. This parasitizes 30-40 nests each year. They can lay as many as 80 eggs during their typical two-year lifetime. So 3% of 80 eggs produces 2.4 new cowbirds, enough to keep the population going.
Raising cowbird young is obviously hard on the host parent birds. Even those that simply abandon parasitized nests and move on to build new nests lose valuable time. Cowbirds are implicated in the declining populations of some songbirds.
Cowbirds benefit from mankind. As the bison herds were eradicated, we brought in cattle and horses to replace them. We cut down forests, creating more open habitat. Feedlots and agricultural practices have left more excess grain on the ground for winter bird feeding. As cowbird numbers have risen, other species’ numbers have dropped.
