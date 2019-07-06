Surrounded by sagebrush covered hills, seeing flowing water is always good. When the small stream is surrounded by sedges and willows, and the air carries the sound of water tumbling over a beaver dam, it looks even better.
We are standing on a dirt road where Dixie Creek passes through a culvert beneath us. Carol Evans first saw this stream in 1988, when it carried no water, had no vegetation and no real streambed. She shows me the left photo above to emphasize what it looked like then.
Carol worked as a fisheries biologist for the BLM then. She saw this stream’s recovery begin with a change in grazing management and the addition of a few fences, Since then, she has periodically returned to Dixie Creek to watch the recovery as part of her job. Since her recent retirement, she has continued to return to this spot, to check on it.
Earlier downcutting had dropped the stream between high banks. In a 1980 stream inventory, Dixie Creek was listed as an intermittent stream. But as willows and sedges returned to its banks, water flowed farther downstream and for longer periods. The water table along the stream rose and drowned out sagebrush, replacing it with more water-loving plants.
Today, the stream flows most of the year and even if it runs dry, water is still stored in the soil, among the dense, tall stands of willows. The high retaining walls of that old down cut remain, but between them is a healthy riparian area.
The biggest change came about with the return of beaver. As they dammed the stream, the impounded water collected sediment flowing downstream, sediment that raised the streambed and created deep pools. The water table rose even more, along with the streambed. Carol told me “it just takes backing off, giving it a chance, and it will grow.”
Beavers brought back other wildlife. During our visit, we saw a merganser adult swimming in front of a line of ducklings, a great blue heron and a chattering kingfisher. We listened to the call of a willow flycatcher perched in the willows. Dozens of bird species have been recorded here, species that would not be found on sagebrush flats. One survey recorded less than seven bird species in 1991, which grew to over 37 bird species in 2010. Several sensitive species have been seen here, including bats, sage-grouse, pygmy rabbits and California floaters (a species of freshwater mussel).
Over the years, Carol has watched beaver families build dams and create ponds, then seen those dams wash out and the beaver move to another location and build other dams, with other ponds. Then other beavers, perhaps the offspring of earlier beaver, returned to the same area and built new dams. With every dam, the stream grew healthier.
Dixie Creek flows out of the Pinon Range and joins the South Fork of the Humboldt River below South Fork dam. This healthy riparian area is five miles long and only a few miles from the reservoir. It flows through public land administered by the BLM.
As we stood on the high bank, overlooking a beaver pond and tall willows waving in the breeze, Carol said “look at what nature can do if given a chance.” She drives out here from Elko often, watching and recording the improvements.
I asked her what she hopes for the future of this area. She wants it to be allowed to continue what it is doing naturally. It does not need any manipulation. All it takes is checking fences to keep out most cattle. Some still get into the area but a healthy stream can withstand that.
She would like to see more people come out here from Elko, to see what is here and to use it. Waterfowl hunters walk its sides in the fall. Birdwatchers find a rich store of bird species. Unfortunately, some come here to trap beavers, not realizing that the entire riparian system depends on their presence.
She wistfully imagines this stream made into a conservation area. She said the very best way to manage this area would be as part of a progressive grazing plan that emphasizes using cattle to improve and maintain this stream, so that the cattle benefit, along with the stream.
Whatever happens in the future, Carol will continue to come here, to walk the banks, check on beaver families, watch wildlife, and enjoy this healthy riparian area with its flowing water.
