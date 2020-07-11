Nature Notes: Condors are a success story

In 2017, the first “second generation” condor was born in a redwood tree in Big Sur, California. Its parents were also born in the wild, with its grandparents being the last cage-born condors.

In 2019, the 1,000th chick was born (since recovery efforts began) in Utah’s Zion National Park.

Nest sites are located in rock caves and fissures, also trees like coast redwood and giant sequoias. No actual nest is constructed, and the egg is laid on bare gravel, sand or bark. Their incubation period is 53-60 days and nestling period is 163-180 days, so such a nest can be used for five months.

In 2019, five Chicks fledged from Vermilion Cliffs National Monument, Arizona BLM lands, and Kaibab National Forest Lands, also at Zion National Park, and Grand Canyon National Park. Ten more adult condors were released into the wild, and six were known to have died.