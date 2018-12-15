The future of the Great Basin is hidden inside a murky crystal ball but we can see partially into it by looking at climate change in the recent past. It is not hard to foretell that temperatures will continue to rise, especially nighttime and winter temperatures. Greenhouse gases in the atmosphere will definitely continue their rise although the amount is impossible to guess.
The Great Basin will continue its slide into a more arid state. Wildfire seasons will increase in severity and duration, while cheat grass and other invasive annual grasses will continue their spread. Projected rises in temperatures will mean longer, hotter summers and the potential for longer droughts.
Annual precipitation in dryland regions has always been variable and this variability is likely to increase. There will be wet years interspersed with many dry years. Across the U.S. West, a 60 percent reduction in snowpack is projected within the next 30 years. Winter will see more rain and less snow. Snow runoff will occur earlier in winter, peak earlier in spring and leave summers with lower stream flows.
This from snow to more winter rain will mean less recharge of soil moisture, earlier starts to growing seasons and shorter durations of available soil moisture.
A number of studies show a future rise in extreme precipitation events. We can expect more, although smaller, summer thunderstorms with more intense rainfall. This may lead to increased flash flood risk. There is a possibility of more “dry lightning” storms, increasing the risk of wildlife starts.
Annual grasses like cheatgrass are ideally suited for the Great Basin’s climate. Cheatgrass at elevations approximately lower than 5,000 feet can outcompete other grasses and dominate a landscape.
It has been rarer at higher elevations. Future predictions call for it to do better at higher elevations and actually decrease in lower, hotter and dryer, locations. By 2050, cheatgrass cover could increase by 14 percent, with the greatest increases at sites between 5,000 and 6,000 feet elevation.
Invasive annual grasses like cheatgrass promote wildfire and wildfire helps these grasses dominate a landscape. Studies conclude a future where this trend is likely to increase.
Looking ahead at a changing climate requires flexibility in managing natural resources. As the landscape changes, land managers need to be able to adjust their management of it. Current management practices may work for a decade or two and become even more important. Current practices can build resilience into the landscape against future changes.
Beyond that time frame is going to require changes in management. There will undoubtedly be surprises in how the Great Basin landscape adjusts to climate change. New plant communities may arrive and other plant communities may shift their ranges. Changes in ecological processes may occur, creating disruptions in human economies. It will be important to monitor the edges of ranges occupied by plant species to detect movement.
Monitoring will also be important to detect changes in ecological processes. When seeding areas such as burn scars, managers will want to add plant seeds from a greater geographical range to hedge their bets on what will grow best. Current drought management plans may become the norm for every year.
By knowing conditions will change and by being adaptive to these changes, future management practices can be found that will work in the changing climate.
This is the second and last column on climate change in the Great Basin. The information for these columns comes from an article titled “Effects of Changing Climate on the Hydrological Cycle in Cold Desert Ecosystems of the Great Basin and Columbia Plateau”, 2018, printed in a publication of Rangeland Ecology & Management.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.