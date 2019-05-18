The first time this spring that I heard that rattling bird call, I knew the Bullock’s orioles had returned. I headed for the pantry to get the large jar of grape jelly I had bought just for this occasion.
Bullock’s Oriole males are striking birds, orange and yellow with black on their back, head top, under the chin and a black line through the eyes. They eat fruits like blackberries, raspberries, cherries, and figs. They also like apples and oranges, so I offer halves jammed on a plant hanger spike. They leave behind only apple skins and cores and orange membranes.
But they especially like grape jelly. Actually, the grape flavor plays no part in their enjoyment of it. Grape is simply the cheapest form of jelly and jelly is good only because the semi-solid mass of jelly makes it easier to offer in a small cup. The sugary jelly is like the juices they get from fruits.
Orioles poke their long, strong beak into fruit and open their beaks to create a gap in the fruit. Then they lap up the sugary liquids. They also eat insects including caterpillars, grasshoppers and crickets. They skin caterpillars by beating them repeatedly on a branch. They eat honeybees, but first they pull off the stinger.
I often see orioles on my hummingbird feeders, taking the feeders away from hummingbirds. In nature, they lap nectar from flowers. They so enjoy sipping nectar that stores offer special oriole nectar feeders and special nectar mixes.
I have an oriole feeder that looks much like a hummingbird feeder other than the holes are larger. For some reason, they prefer the hummingbird feeders and since hornets appreciate the larger feeding holes, I took down the oriole feeder. My newest idea is a wire suet cage filled with grapes.
One of the joys of summer is these colorful, yellow birds and their rattling calls in the backyard. Besides, who does not like grape jelly?
