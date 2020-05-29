Nature Notes: Hiking a green canyon

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Tired of the wide open spaces of the sagebrush steppe? Too early in spring to hike the high, alpine areas of Ruby Mountains? Here is a hike through a brushy canyon so thick with vegetation it could be called a Nevada jungle.

The first quarter-mile of the John Day trail is steep as you climb out of Soldier Canyon. Be sure to look back at views of the canyon when you stop to rest.

After crossing the ridge into Campbell Canyon, the trail climbs up that canyon at a leisurely rate. Along the trail, brush and trees crowd the trail.

At this time of year, the sound of falling water is always in the air, although reaching the creek close to the trail would require some bushwhacking. In May, bird song is also continual.

This trail is not the three-foot wide, bare dirt of the trail into Lamoille Lake. Here, much of the trail is on short undergrowth. Later in the season it will be matted down by hikers, but in May it is like walking on a lawn. However, the trail is easy to follow.