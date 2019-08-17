“What is the name of that little brown hummingbird?” The question threw me until they added “you know, the one with pink wings?” Then I knew they had seen a moth, not a hummingbird. Such confusion is common since this particular moth hovers to sip flower nectar, on humming wings and has a proboscis that can look like a bird beak.
The white-lined sphinx moth is easily confused with a hummingbird and is commonly called a hawk moth or hummingbird moth. It is among the largest local flying insects with wingspans exceeding 5 inches. Body length ranges from 2 1/2 to 3 1/2 inches.
They have stout bodies. The head and thorax have white stripes length-wise. The abdomen has white and black stripes across it. They have two sets of wings, long narrow forewings and shorter hindwings. The forewings are brown with a white stripe but the hind wings are black and pink.
The flight is very quick and graceful. They hover over flowers and sip nectar with long feeding tubes that can exceed 10 inches in length, although they are usually rolled up. They then zoom off to the next flower, much like hummingbirds.
The white-lined Sphinx Moth is often seen sipping flower nectar during the day or at dusk. While sucking nectar, they pollinate evening primroses, honeysuckle, columbine, jimson weed, clover, orchids and petunias.
The immature form, or caterpillar, is called a horn worm. It also is large, up to 5 inches long, with a prominent horn at the rear of their body. When alarmed, they rear up their heads in a threatening sphinx-like posture, thus the name. they may emit a thick, green substance from their mouths.
Horn worms feed voraciously on spring wildflowers and can wipe out whole fields of them. During some years they are so numerous that roads are covered with crushed caterpillars as they migrate in search of more food.
Sphinx moth larvae retreat underground to metamorphose into adult moths, that then dig their way to the surface.
Much of the larvae’s feeding is on what we see as weeds and is beneficial for weed control. They are valuable as pollinators of common plants. However, they can attack valuable plants such as roses or tomatoes. Small infestations can be hand-picked and destroyed or killed with a wide range of insecticides. Hopefully, the gardener will remember these caterpillars will soon become enjoyable sphinx moths if left alive.
Mating occurs shortly after adult moths emerge from the ground. Females lay as many as 1,000 eggs on the underside of plants. Eggs hatch within a few days, and adult moths die soon after that.
Although commonly called a hummingbird moth, that name is now used for a different species, also called a clearwing moth, and is not found in this part of the United States. The sphinx moth is found across the North American deserts in a variety of diverse habitats and on many desert plants.
