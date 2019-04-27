Each year, I do not even need to venture outside to know spring has arrived. From the backyard comes a series of “ok-a-lee” bird calls and I know a flock of red-winged blackbirds has arrived. These black birds are larger than other birds and chase them away. Blackbirds typically mob feeders.
These male red-winged blackbirds hang around my back yard for a few days, perhaps waiting for local ponds to thaw. Then they are off to set up territories around wet areas such as marshes, streams and roadsides. One of their favorite perches is on cattail stems, where they sing and prepare for the arrival of females.
Few male birds are as easy to identify as red-winged blackbirds. The glossy, black males carry a red epaulette on each wing, with a yellow border along the bottom. They are also easy to identify by their call of “ok-a-lee.” When I walk outside they fly off, giving an alarm call which is a strong “chek.” The females are harder to identify, being mottled brown and often calling out a series of “chek chek chek.”
When the females arrive to the nesting area each spring, they choose a male based on the value of its territory and they build a bulky, open-cup nest, usually lashed to standing vegetation. Nests are often hung between cattail stems.
Last summer I watched two male red-winged blackbirds on a small pond covered with lily pads. It was the breeding season but instead of singing they wandered across the lily pads searching for food.
As they searched for food their red epaulettes were hidden, so that only the bottom, yellow edge showed. As they zigzagged across lily pads they occasionally came closer together and when they did, their epaulettes expanded slightly so the red showed. When the two males became even closer their epaulettes expanded fully, creating a brilliant red display. Then, as they separated, the epaulettes slowly disappeared. Never once did they stop their search or look at each other but the epaulettes showed they were clearly conscious of the other’s location.
These red-wing epaulettes are a strong visual signal. Their favorite territorial display is performed from a cattail reed. The males fan their tails while holding their wings outward but cupped downward slightly to best showcase the red. They stretch their head outward as they sing their “ok-a-lee” song. Males in flight manage much the same display as they float downward to land. Those blazing red epaulettes shout out “here I am” to both attract females and warn off other males.
Scientists have studied the effect of these epaulettes. In one experiment, researchers caught male red-winged blackbirds in mist nets and dyed their epaulettes black before releasing them. These males lacking epaulettes were soon chased off their territories. Without epaulettes, they may have looked like the all-black Brewer’s blackbirds that share the same areas. Perhaps other red-wing males did not realize the dyed birds were fellow red-wings and simply chased them away.
The researchers also dyed some epaulettes half-black. Males displaying half epaulettes were attacked less often than totally-black males but were attacked more often than males carrying full epaulettes. They also glued on extra red epaulette feathers, creating a larger display. These males were able to chase other males off their territories.
