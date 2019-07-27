To see the full effect of last summer’s wildfire in Lamoille Canyon it takes a visit to a familiar spot, one visited numerous times over the last 25 years.
Parking near the Climber’s Rock in the lower canyon, I hiked uphill to visit the remains of an old friend. The first time I made this climb it was to visit a white-bark pine that still clung to life. A couple of its long, twisted limbs still carried live, green needles.
On subsequent visits, the tree was dead. Bits of bark still clung to the massive trunk in spots, leaving the exposed wood a beautiful, weathered gray color. Slowly decaying limbs littered the ground. It was a huge pine, very large for its location low in the canyon. I had to wrap my arms around it to get some idea of its girth and I estimated a 4-foot diameter at arm height.
It rested on the side of a bowl. Those earlier trips had been difficult walking as I weaved my way through thick sagebrush. During this visit, of course, the sagebrush is burned off and the only evidence of its existence is a few, blackened stumps. Not that the ground is bare, since flowering lupine and Indian paintbrush plants cover much of the ground. Large elderberry bushes and tall basin wild rye dot the bowl, along with tiny starts of Wood’s rose and serviceberry.
Naturally, cheatgrass is thick on this fire-disturbed ground, but other growth will hopefully out-compete it in years to come. A type of thistle is just getting started and will be a nuisance in coming years.
Walking across this bowl is so different from earlier trips, only the upper rock cliffs and boulders strewn across the slope seem familiar.
Familiar yet changed is a small pinyon pine that once grew from a crevice in a large boulder. Although the bottom of its trunk is six feet off the ground, the tree is dead, scorched by fire but still carrying brown needles.
When I came in sight of my old friend, the tree was down as I knew it would be. The thick trunk base showed black charcoal from the fire, but much of the upper trunk and limbs had not burned. The trunk base burned so completely I had to scrape the ground with a boot to find where it emerged from the ground.
As I have during every visit, I climbed onto a large boulder that the standing tree had nestled against. This climb is easier since I do not have to climb over and duck under branches that once spread over the boulder. My favorite seat used to have thick, gray branches above my head. Now, I sit beneath open sky.
As I always have, I scan the higher slopes for bighorns, but see none. I marvel at how high the fire went, right to the ridge lines. Hopefully, the fire did not reach the wooden Buddha guarding these Ruby Mountains.
As my old friend burned, the trunk of this giant pine broke off. The mid trunk fell uphill while the upper trunk and several limbs fell onto this boulder and off its downhill edge, scattering downhill. The boulder is now covered with branches broken off during this fall. Little of this wood looks burned, showing a fire that mostly burned along the ground.
Several mountain mahogany trees and two white-bark pines used to form a shady area next to this pine, but they are all dead. Some of the mahoganies carry dead leaves and both pines still show brown needles near their tops.
As if in memorial, the fallen wood is half buried among a new, thick mass of snowberry bushes, each topped with pink flowers.
During past visits I could see pieces of the wooden flume built by the Elko-Lamoille Power Company in 1912. The fire took most of that. When I climbed up to the leveled path where it once stood, all that remains are a few charred boards, some nails, wire and metal.
Perhaps I will return again, less to visit this old friend as to watch this area recover, and change, after the fire. Lamoille Canyon will not necessarily be worse, or better, but it will be different.
