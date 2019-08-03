On any hot, dry, summer afternoon, with a wind blowing, I get a little tense. This feeling is likely shared by anyone living along the west edge of a Nevada community. Since the prevailing winds come out of the west, a wind-driven wildfire can sweep quickly into the first homes it encounters.
I live in Sundance Estates, a development at the west edge of Elko. West of us is a rifle range and numerous roads and trails used by ATV riders. If a wildfire were to start out there, the houses along the western edge of my neighborhood would be in danger. Look at how quickly the Oil Well fire blew up and advanced so rapidly on the communities of White Rock and Osino.
A greenstrip is maintained to the west of us, about two miles away. Greenstrips are meant to slow fires, not necessarily put them out. Wildfires burn slower, with lower flames, as they cross greenstrips, giving firefighters time to arrive and put out the fire. But a fire could cross that far off greenstrip or a fire could start between us and it.
It bothered me enough that I looked for professional help in assessing the danger to Sundance Estates. Last May, I invited a group of wildfire professionals to look at our situation. Matt Murphy is the BLM Elko District Fire Management Officer, Linda Bingaman is with the Elko County Fire Protection District, Gary Reese is a Resource Management Officer with the Nevada Division of Forestry, Marcus Lesbo is the Fire Management Officer with NDF, and Gerry Miller is a conservation specialist with the Nevada Conservation Districts.
We stood among sagebrush and crested wheatgrass on private ground next to Sundance Estates. As if to emphasize the situation, a wind blew from the west, directly toward the first homes. Everyone agreed there was a wildfire danger to our neighborhood and a plan was devised. NDF would mow a greenstrip along the edge of the subdivision, on land owned by a development company. Gary called the local representative who not only gave their consent but was enthusiastic with the idea of a greenstrip.
After a series of delays, an NDF crew brought a brush beater to create a 100-foot wide greenstrip. They stayed as close as terrain would allow to the property lines along Sundance Estates. It runs from Sundance Road to a new county road.
A fire truck was present in case the mowing started a fire and a fire crew helped on the project. Elko County will pay NDF for this effort as part of their Wildfire Protection Plan. Next year, the greenstrip will be evaluated to see if the cheatgrass needs to be treated and native grass seeds need to be spread.
The second step was to talk to the homeowners along this west edge of the subdivision, to give them some information about creating defensible space. Clint Mothershead is the BLM Elko District Office Fire Mitigation and Education Specialist. He met with me to look at these private properties and give me ideas of what these homeowners could do to make their properties and homes more fire adapted.
He stressed that firefighters need to make split second decisions in a wind-driven fire and they often triage houses. If a fire is approaching two houses, one with weeds up to the building and the second with some defensible space, they will defend the second house first, as a matter of safety. He said on such a hot, windy afternoon, firefighters should be here fast but if our fire happens to be the fourth one that day, available firefighters might be delayed.
Clint reminded people that in the event of a fire, the first thing that would happen is the roads into Sundance Estates would be closed, preventing people from returning home. He gave me brochures on creating defensible space for the homeowners and also placed a supply near our mailboxes. This information also points people toward the nevadafireinfo.org website.
I am now working on meeting each homeowner along the western edge of our neighborhood. Some have defensible space established already and others have a real problem. I hand out information and give them ideas on protection. This will include cutting back the vegetation next to their property to create a small, maybe 20-foot green strip of their own.
It is now July, the cheatgrass is dry and the lightning-caused wildfires are kicking up. Hopefully, Sundance Estates will be ready for that one dry, hot, windy afternoon when a wildfire advances on our neighborhood.
