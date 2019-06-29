The hills around Elko are taking on a purple tinge from cheatgrass, as it matures. The seed heads were green in the spring but the purple phase will soon be replaced with tan as the seeds dry out. That tan marks the beginning of another wildfire season.
Native grasses are still green and will not mature for about another month, but cheatgrass dries out and becomes fire fuel before July thunderstorms roll across the sagebrush landscape.
Cheatgrass “loves” fire. It promotes fires and benefits from fires. Public land managers and fire crews call cheatgrass a “fine” fuel, a small fuel that ignites easily and burns quickly. It also provides lots of fuel since it grows thick and can have up to 10,000 plants in a square meter.
Cheatgrass-fed fires destroy native plants and leave behind more open space for cheatgrass to colonize. Following a cheatgrass-fed wildfire, this invasive grass then makes use of the increased soil nitrogen left by the burned plants to get a jump start and fill in the empty spaces left by the fire.
Cheatgrass is present in almost all native plant communities. It can begin growth in early winter with good moisture. In spring, it starts growth earlier than native plants. Its root system is more shallow than native plants. It sucks up available moisture and reduces the moisture reaching native plants.
Cheatgrass grows in at least 49 states, and is a huge problem in the semi-arid Great Basin. It promotes wildfires in portions of Utah, Nevada, Idaho, Oregon, and California. It is supremely adapted to areas having wet winters and hot, dry summers. In some areas of Nevada it completely dominates entire landscapes.
The most common type of attempted control — and I use the word control loosely — is through cattle grazing. Nevada cattle eat more cheatgrass than any other type of grass.
While spring cheatgrass remains green, it is excellent food and this spring’s ample moisture means it has been green longer than average. But as it dries out, barbed spikelets harden on the seed heads and livestock will no longer eat it. Only after the seeds drop off the dead stalks in early fall will livestock return to feeding on it, especially if fall moisture softens the dead stalks.
It is important to say Nevada does not have enough cattle to graze down the available cheatgrass each spring. A second problem is that during some years, like this year, cheatgrass is tall and lush. Next year, with less moisture, it may be only three inches tall and offer much less cattle food. Ranchers cannot plan ahead to know how much food will be available, and how many cattle to have on hand to eat it.
Summer has arrived in Elko County and it will not be long before the lightning storms begin. Cheatgrass is waiting to start more wildfires and this season’s wildfires will leave behind more cheatgrass. Looking at the purple hills, I get depressed. In subsequent columns, I will cover more optimistic views of successful cheatgrass control strategies.
