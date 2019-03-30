During this year’s Sportsman’s Expo, the Nevada Department of Wildlife displayed a live Great Basin gopher snake next to a Great Basin rattlesnake in an adjoining cage. They were there to teach people the difference between the non-venomous, beneficial gopher snake and the highly dangerous rattlesnake.
To many people, a snake is simply a snake and any snake makes them shudder and back off. To others, spotting a large snake with diamond patterns on its back means simply kill it quickly. Many times, innocent gopher snakes are killed simply because the person spotting them thinks it is a rattlesnake.
Gopher snakes like to stretch out in the sun on a gravel road. A good number of gopher snakes are killed when someone driving past spots a rattlesnake-looking snake and swerves to purposefully run over it. They think they are ridding the world of one more dangerous snake, when they are actually killing a gentle, non-venomous snake.
Gopher snakes are large, often 6-9 feet long. Rattlesnakes are smaller, often 3-6 feet long. Gopher snakes are also usually slimmer than rattlesnakes. Gopher snake heads are as slim as their bodies, whereas rattlesnakes have that wide, triangular shape head characteristic of venomous snakes.
Here is where it gets harder since threatened gopher snakes can flatten their heads, specifically to make themselves look more like rattlesnakes and hopefully scare off an attacker. But when stretched out on a road, that slim head is easily seen.
Of course, rattlesnakes have rattles on their back ends and gopher snakes do not, but again, it is not that simple. Threatened gopher snakes will coil and vibrate their “rattle-less” tails in dry grass or gravel to mimic a rattlesnake.
Rattlesnakes raise their tails to get the best rattle whereas gopher snakes keep their tails on the ground to create their sound. Gopher snakes will also hiss and inflate their bodies to look bigger.
Gopher snakes are non-venomous, but they do have teeth and can inflict a painful bite.
Another way to distinguish the two species of snakes is their eyes, but you need to be close to use this. Gopher snakes have round pupils while rattlesnakes have vertical slits.
Gopher snakes are constrictors, squeezing their prey, which stops the prey’s heart and kills them. Gopher snakes eat small mammals, birds and lizards, and of course, ground squirrels or “gophers.” They are good to have around since they help control the ground squirrel population.
One sage piece of advice is if you see a snake, leave it alone, walk away. Do not swerve on a road to run over a snake. If you feel the need to kill a dangerous snake, make sure it is a rattlesnake and not a gopher snake.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.