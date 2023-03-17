Officially, spring begins on Monday, March 20, at 2:24 p.m. That is officially, whether spring is actually here remains to be seen. But it is a special day. Called the vernal equinox, it is the day when every location on earth receives 12 hours of daylight. This includes the North and South Poles and the Equator.

The seasons are created by the angle of the earth’s globe to the sun. A line extending out from the north and south poles is not perpendicular to the sun we orbit around. The earth is tilted 23.5 degrees. As the earth spends 365 days orbiting the sun, this tilt always points the same way in the heavens. All year, the north pole is pointed at the North Star.

Three months from now, the earth will be in a spot of its orbit around the sun where the earth’s tilt is pointing the northern hemisphere slightly more toward the sun. With the sun higher in the sky and above the horizon for more hours, we will have summer. The area inside the Arctic Circle will receive 24 hours of daylight while Elko has 15 hours of daylight. We call this day the summer solstice and declare it the beginning of summer.

Three months ago, on December 21, the earth was on the opposite side of the sun. The northern hemisphere was then tilted away from the sun. With the sun lower in the sky and above the horizon for fewer hours, we had winter. The area inside the Arctic Circle saw 24 hours of darkness and Elko had nine hours of daylight. We called this winter solstice marking the beginning of winter.

But today, the earth’s tilt is sideways to the sun. neither pole is tilted toward the sun, but are perpendicular to the sun. So on Monday, everywhere on the earth will receive exactly 12 hours of daylight. This is our vernal equinox and marks the beginning of spring. Six months from now we will be on the opposite side of the sun and we will have our autumnal equinox, marking the beginning of fall. Once again, everywhere on earth will receive 12 hours of daylight.

Here are two ways you can check this. The Day and Night World Map is a flattened globe showing where it is day and night around the world. Go to academo.org/demos, where you can see the shape of day and night during any day of the year, (use the scroll bar on the right side). Scroll to March 20 and the lines of dawn and dusk will be vertical (as seen above), showing everyone gets equal sunlight. Change the hours to see how daylight moves around the earth.

Now, scroll to June 21 and daylight takes on an inverted bell shape. Change the hours to see how the Arctic is always in 24-hour sunlight and all of Antarctica is in darkness. Scroll to September 21 to see the Autumnal Equinox and to December 21, to see the Winter Solstice.

Another way is to check the Weather Report in this newspaper. Look at Skywatch for the times of sunrise and sunset. On Monday, daylight will be almost exactly 12 hours long (mountains reduce the time slightly). Then all you have to do is remember to check this again on June 21 to see how many more daylight hours we are getting.

Monday will be a special day, spring will officially arrive, even if actual spring has not yet arrived.