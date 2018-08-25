Summer days in Elko are hot but the evenings cool off quickly. Sitting outside, enjoying the evening breeze, I hear a “peent” call from overhead. Looking up, I see a bird with long, pointed wings. It is circling and swooping through my front yard, chasing flying insects in the failing light.
The common nighthawk is a sign of summer evenings. The mottled brown bird is best identified by white stripes across the underside of the wings. The males also carry a white throat. In flight, the nighthawk’s slim body and narrow wings look more like a falcon than an actual falcon does.
The other way of seeing a nighthawk is when it roosts in the daytime, using a tree branch or a wood fence or post. They carry excellent camouflage and hide in plain view, looking like wood. The nighthawk in the photo with this article allowed me to come quite close, secure in its knowledge that I could not possibly see it.
Their flight, best observed at dusk and dawn, is erratic. Slow, measured wing beats suddenly become rapid as they make quick curves and swoops to capture a flying insect. Their nasal “peent” call is sometimes heard, but it takes careful listening to hear the male’s display. It circles high in the air before diving toward the ground, pulling out of the dive at the last second. This produces a deep whirring sound from the wings.
Since people often see nighthawks at night and hear the male’s booming sounds, they are sometimes called bullbats. Females generally nest on open ground although eggs have been found on fence posts and gravel roofs. No actual nest is built, the eggs are simply placed on the surface. They will try to distract a person walking too close to the nest.
Nighthawks seem to have tiny mouths when closed but their mouths can open wide and are lined with bristles. This helps them capture moths, beetles, flying ants, mosquitoes and other flying insects. Common nighthawks are sometimes seen circling baseball field lights on soft summer evenings. They even drink water on the fly, dipping their lower mandible into a pond or stream as they fly close to its surface.
Their numbers are declining seriously in many parts of North America. Causes include changes in land use and agriculture’s overuse of pesticides. Nighthawks nesting on gravel roofs are affected by a growing number of crows, which eat the eggs.
