Nature Notes: The bird with a squeaky hinge

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

You think of spring as a time of melodious bird songs, with songs from house finches and robins. There is another bird, the yellow-headed blackbird, that has a call that sounds like a heavy door swinging on squeaky hinges. That is the most complimentary description I can find. Another description is sounding like an unoiled buzz saw.

Their other calls are no more musical, including continual check calls, screams from alarmed females, growls from fighting or mating males, and harsh rattles from males to warn of predators.

These birds are easy to identify. They are blackbirds, so their bodies are black, but the head is bright yellow. Also, when in flight, they show large white patches in the upper surface of their wings.

I know spring has arrived when blackbirds appear in my backyard. Red-wing blackbirds arrive first. They take over the backyard bird feeder, until the yellow-heads take it over.

Red wings are a bit more debonair. Their wings carry red and white chevrons and their call is more musical, usually described as “okalee.” But the noise of a couple dozen reg-wing blackbirds pales in comparison to the cacophony of calls coming from yellow-headed blackbirds.