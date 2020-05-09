Nature Notes: The bird with a squeaky hinge

You think of spring as a time of melodious bird songs, with songs from house finches and robins. There is another bird, the yellow-headed blackbird, that has a call that sounds like a heavy door swinging on squeaky hinges. That is the most complimentary description I can find. Another description is sounding like an unoiled buzz saw.
Their other calls are no more musical, including continual check calls, screams from alarmed females, growls from fighting or mating males, and harsh rattles from males to warn of predators.
These birds are easy to identify. They are blackbirds, so their bodies are black, but the head is bright yellow. Also, when in flight, they show large white patches in the upper surface of their wings.
I know spring has arrived when blackbirds appear in my backyard. Red-wing blackbirds arrive first. They take over the backyard bird feeder, until the yellow-heads take it over.
Red wings are a bit more debonair. Their wings carry red and white chevrons and their call is more musical, usually described as “okalee.” But the noise of a couple dozen reg-wing blackbirds pales in comparison to the cacophony of calls coming from yellow-headed blackbirds.
Both types of blackbirds winter in the southern U.S. or Mexico. They migrate north, arrive in Elko, then hang around feeders for a few days until the marshes open. These early groups are usually all males, with a few immature males. They want to stake out breeding territories and have things relatively calm when the females arrive.
The larger yellow-headed blackbirds stake out their breeding territories on marshy ground, where reeds rise from the water’s surface. They are larger than red-wings so their territory is in a more desirable area, located in the center of a marsh. Red-wings use the same marsh but are relegated to its edges, where the water is shallower.
The yellow-head females pick a male and construct nests inside that male’s territory. The males may mate with up to five females nesting inside their territory. The nests hang from live or dead reeds, cattails or willows, but always over water. The outer nest is a bulky, deep cup woven with aquatic plants. The inner nest is lined with dry grass or other dry marsh plants.
Yellow-headed blackbirds need a strong display presentation to go with their squeaky hinge songs. These blackbirds cling to a cattail, spread their tail feathers, half open their wings and lean forward to emit their squeaky song.
Red-wing blackbirds also display, often singing their “okadee” as they drop out of the sky to land on a reed. They expand the wing epaulettes into large, brilliant red patches. They hold the wings in a bowed shape to show off the epaulettes.
A springtime marsh containing both types of blackbirds is a noisy spot, so imagine my backyard.
