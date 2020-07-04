Nature Notes: The graceful swallows of summer

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Watching the graceful, swooping flight of swallows is a summer pleasure. Whether they are circling high in the sky or skimming over water, their presence adds to the season.

Four swallow species are commonly seen around Elko. Swallows are usually named by where they prefer to nest. Cliff swallows traditionally built their mud nests on cliff faces, but today people-built structures offer them more possibilities. They may be seen as a nuisance by people who maintain such structures but others enjoy watching them fly in and out from under bridges, culverts and underpasses.

It is interesting to watch their construction of mud nests. They use mud balls, gathered from wet ground. The nests are globe or jug-shaped, with downward facing openings. They like to nest in thick colonies on vertical surfaces where they are protected from predators. These swallows are often seen peering out from their nest openings. They feed off insects they catch in the air and drink water by swooping low over a pond or river. They are identified by their blue heads with white foreheads and light brown chins and necks.