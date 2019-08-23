As we approached the mountain and its rock wall, the air was full of the sound of rushing water. Walking/sliding down the steep slope into the mouth of Cave Creek, cool air washed over us. Cindy and I were standing in what could be called the first room of the cave. Water gushed out of the back wall, through a locked grate. A water pump hummed, supplying cold, clean spring water to the Ruby Lake Wildlife Refuge buildings.
We had walked the Cave Creek trail, about a half mile from the road. It is a walk we often do during a Ruby Valley visit. We had parked in front of the refuge’s visitor center and walked along the Ruby Valley road maybe 100 yards to the signed trail.
During the walk, Cave Creek itself remained mainly hidden among aspens and brush. These aspens are the only ones found anywhere on the refuge. Farther along, the trail climbed out of the creek bottom to a road running between the refuge buildings and the cave/spring.
This spring may be the largest in Nevada and emits 50 cubic feet per second of water in spring, water at a constant 40 degrees Fahrenheit.
In 1846, the Donner Party camped beside this creek. They were traversing the Hastings’ Cutoff of the California Trail and had recently suffered terribly crossing the 75-mile waterless stretch of the Utah Salt Flats. The water and grass of Ruby Valley offered them welcome relief.
The Ruby Lake Wildlife Refuge wetlands, known to most of us as the Marshes, are here because of a large network of springs like Cave Creek. There is a good reason why the Marshes are located beside the Southern Ruby Mountains and not farther north.
The northern Ruby Mountains, including Lamoille Canyon, are made up of metamorphic rock, rock that is quite impermeable to water. Water flows across the rock surface rather than sinking into the rock. Because of this, the northern mountains have numerous streams and about 40 lakes. Snow melt flows off the mountains and streams supply water to ranches and communities outside of the mountains.
In contrast, the southern Ruby Mountains are made up mainly of limestone and dolomite, which are permeable to water. Much of the rain and snow-melt sinks into the rock. This water travels downward through rock and finally emerges in over 150 springs. Due to the tilt of the rock, much of the water emerges in Ruby Valley. These southern mountains have no perennial streams and only one lake.
A U.S. Geological Survey map shows the springs of Ruby Valley as blue circles. Along the southern Rubies, these circles are so numerous they merge into a solid blue. The refuge feeds much of this spring water into the collection ditch and then into the 17,000 acres of wetlands.
Walk the Cave Creek trail and stand among the roar of water exiting Cave Spring. Then drive out into the marshes and stop in the quiet of Ruby Valley. Look around at the sparkling water with its numerous waterfowl. It is an experience that more than any other explains the importance of water in Ruby Valley.
