The South Sugarloaf Fire recently burned much of northern Elko County between Wild Horse and Owyhee. We think of the firefighters on these fires, along with the fire truck operators, helicopter and retardant pilots. But behind these hard-working people is an entire village of support people keeping the firefighting effort going.
I recently visited the fire camp in Owyhee, where operations are winding down. The wildfire is mostly contained and the main work being done is repairing fire lines. People at this fire camp are starting to return home.
This group is called an incident team, which are designated Type 1 through 3 based on the fire size. As this fire quickly blew up, firefighters were soon on the ground and a Type 3 Team was brought in but quickly realized the fire was too large for their small number of personnel, so a Type 2 Team took their place to be replaced by a Type 1 Team as the fire grew. Now that the fire is winding down, this Type 1 Team is being replaced by a smaller Type 3 Team. Many of these personnel will go on to work other area fires.
Beth Lund is the Type 1 incident commander and runs the operation. The day of my visit was her last day. She will be returning home to Ogden, Utah and her “day job,” as she calls it, as deputy director of the U.S. Forest Service Fire & Aviation Management Office. She also recently worked on the huge Martin Fire west of this fire.
She said controlling fires often depends on the weather. The South Sugarloaf fire exploded across the Wild Horse area because of winds, made worse because air support was not able to assist the ground crews. When the winds finally died, humidity increased and air support got to work, so the team was able to get the fire under control. Much of the work being done today is suppression damage repair, cleaning up dozer lines around the fire.
Jay Aron is an information officer and gave me a tour of the sprawling compound. He is from Rhode Island and will be returning home the day after my visit, where he is retired. He said at the height of the fire, 600 firefighters were assisted by 150 support personnel. The camp has resources that one would expect: sleeping tent areas, food service, supply tents, laundry and a shower trailer. Hand-washing stations are situated throughout the camp.
Military-style tents house departments like the Safety and Air Support, Communications, Fire Behavior, and Meteorologist. Liaisons are in place for local agencies, the Sho-Pai Reservation and ranching. With this many people, Human Resources and Finance tents are obvious needs, along with a check in/check out tent so they know exactly who is on the fire.
Fire camps run on paper and a commercial vendor has a semi-trailer supplying office tasks such as making copies of daily fire briefing reports. IT and GIS personnel take care of the technical side and produce daily maps of both fire and firefighting progression.
The daily Incident Action Plan runs almost 30 pages, including things like daily objectives, weather and fire behavior forecasts, communication guide, medical plan, safety message, and even a page on transitioning back into the real world, a valuable aid since many of these people will soon be leaving Owyhee.
Very important is the medical tent. Kali McCray is the medical unit leader, from Boise, where he works in the fire medical program at the National Interagency Fire Center. A wall map shows the location of EMTs and paramedics stationed around the fire. At the fire’s height, 12 medical personnel and two ambulances stood ready to assist firefighters. One EMT is always stationed at the Owyhee Airport, where fire helicopters can quickly fly him to any emergency.
The Medical Plan lists contacts for ambulances and air ambulance services. It tells where injured firefighters will be flown, based on their injuries and their location around this large fire. Their possible destinations include Elko, Reno and Boise. His department also takes care of more mundane matters like medical supplies and common pharmacy items.
During the South Sugarloaf Fire we heard about the firefighting effort, which includes the work done in this fire camp to maintain the hard work of the firefighters.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.