We walked through a miniature garden, with small green plants standing out against the blackened ground. Dead mountain mahogany tree limbs twisted and bent over our heads. Black bits of bark clung to the trees’ white wood. Tan rock formations showed blackened edges.
Gerry Miller, local conservation specialist, was calling out the names of small plants on the ground. We were checking this burned area to see its recovering after the fire. This ground had been blackened by last September’s Range 2 fire that burned lower parts of Lamoille Canyon. All this greenery was this spring’s new growth.
New shoots of chokecherry bush stood three feet tall. Spindly snowberry shoots were common, as were prickly poppy flowers. In the open, five-foot tall Basin wild rye grass grew in thick clumps. Tiny sagebrush shoots dotted the crunchy, burned ground where we walked. Gerry thought these new sagebrush plants could have only come from last winter’s aerial seeding.
We were in the lower canyon, on a shelf beside Climber’s Rock and below us was the roar of Lamoille Creek. Wild rose, lupine, fireweed, Oregon grape, serviceberry, and scarlet gilia grew as low plants. We brushed past tall bunch grasses of various species.
The best find was the numerous, six-inch tall, mountain mahogany shoots. Gerry estimated their density as perhaps 100 shoots per acre. He was cautious, saying there was no way to tell if these shoots were the result of natural reseeding or from the efforts of volunteers. But I bet on the volunteer efforts.
Last fall, 140 volunteers gathered mahogany seeds from unburned areas and spread them on burned ground. One team spread mahogany seeds on this bench and I credit their work for these new shoots.
Gerry and I checked other parts of the canyon that day. Four-foot tall aspen shoots surrounded dead, burned, aspen trees. By next year, aspen groves will be a jungle of these young aspen trees. New chokecherry shoots were thick where mature bushes once stood. Impressive masses of elderberry bushes dotted the slopes along the road. Tall wild rye grasses waved in the canyon breeze. We found a burned snowbrush shrub, its blackened stems lying on the ground in a starburst shape. At their center was a mass of new, green vegetation rising from the unburned roots.
On another day, near the Lions Camp, I found more mountain mahogany shoots clustered under dead mahogany trees, more evidence of successful volunteer efforts.
We noticed some cottonwood trees that survived along the creek bottom where more moisture stopped the flames. But there remains a lot of dead, standing trees. Even these will benefit wildlife. Over the years, birds like woodpeckers, sapsuckers and flickers will drill nesting holes into the softened wood of dead aspens. Other birds like bluebirds, miniature owls, swallows and wrens will nest in abandoned holes.
We liked what we saw, but I wanted a more official view, so I talked to Josh Nichols, U.S. Forest Service District Ranger for this area. He said, “I’m really pleased with what is happening in the canyon.” He said the past winter’s moisture has helped to bring on aspen and willow regrowth. He feels the Nevada Department of Wildlife aerial seeding was a huge success.
He appreciates the volunteer efforts that have helped with the recovery. The next volunteer day is scheduled for October 19 with the Friends of the Ruby Mountains.
The Nevada Department of Wildlife seeded critical wildlife habitat after the fire. This was on the left side of the canyon (as you drive up canyon), starting at the bottom and extending up to the Lions Camp. Caleb McAdoo is the Supervising Habitat Biologist. He told me they spread 25,750 pounds of seed, worth $224,000, over 2,455 acres.
“We felt it was successful and were glad we seeded where we did,” he said.
Those south-facing slopes are drier and tend to contain more cheatgrass. The seed mix contained native plant species that will provide competition for cheatgrass.
As Gerry and I drove out of the canyon on that day, we looked up at blackened upper slopes and agreed that recovery will take a long time in the canyon, but it has begun. The canyon will never be exactly like it was a year ago, but it will remain a beautiful place to visit.
