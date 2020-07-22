NDOW uses packhorse technology to stock trout in remote streams

Beckstrand said that brook trout are a hardy fish. “The hope is they’ll reproduce on their own and kind of build up the fishery.”

Perchetti realizes the restoration process is just that, a process that is going to take a while and will surely benefit from a little luck.

“I think they’ll come back," he said. "It’s just going to take some time, and Mother Nature’s got to cooperate a little bit to help us out.”

Anglers looking for a stream fishing experience in Nevada can find it in the Toiyabe, Toquima and Monitor mountain ranges with many of the streams in those ranges holding fish. Beckstrand said if they have never dried up the streams will hold brook or brown trout, and many have both.

“You aren’t going to catch giant fish by any means, but there’s plenty of fish to be caught,” Beckstrand said of what he describes as a high-elevation, backcountry fishing opportunity. “You can drive to the mouth of the canyon but then it's trails and hiking the rest of the way.”

Anglers should not expect to find large, open streams of water, but they will find a fishing experience. Beckstrand said anglers should not judge a stream by its size.