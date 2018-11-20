Try 1 month for $3
Recycle art

Jodi Lurie Schultz of West Wendover won first place in the professional category for her work titled “Midway: In Memoriam.”

CARSON CITY – The Nevada Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ Nevada Recycles Program partnered with The Venetian Resort Las Vegas to sponsor a statewide recycled art contest to raise awareness of recycling. In support of Earth Day’s 2018 campaign to End Plastic Pollution, this year’s projects were required to be composed of used, or found plastic materials.

More than 190 artists from eight counties statewide, ranging from students in kindergarten through 12th grade, to adults and professional artists, submitted photos of their artwork composed of recyclable plastic materials. Entries included a diversity of innovative designs and imaginative artwork.

Entries were judged based on overall appearance, originality, workmanship and use of recyclable material. The winners included two elementary school students from Elko and two high school students from West Wendover.

Elko winners were Makenzie M. for her plastic whale, and Allie E. for her plastic ocean.

West Wendover winners were Jose G. for King of Trash, and Manuel A. for The Slaughterhouse.

