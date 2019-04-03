CARSON CITY -- The Nevada Arts Council has awarded $8,429 in Jackpot Grants for the fourth quarter of Fiscal Year 2019.
Designed to support first-time or sudden opportunity arts and arts learning/education projects initiated by artists, teaching artists, schools, nonprofit organizations and public institutions, the grants were awarded for projects scheduled to occur between April 1 and June 30, 2019.
This quarter’s recipients, amount received, and projects are:
Ivan Ivanov, Las Vegas: $1,000 to support the publishing, manufacturing, production and distribution his CD, “The Clarinet Music of Leonardo Balada.”
Nye Communities Coalition, Pahrump: $893 to support “The Feelings Play,” a two-part project designed to make children more aware of their feelings and how those feelings can lead to both positive and negative actions. The project will take place at the 4 elementary schools in Pahrump.
Caitlin McCarty, Reno: $910 to support the performance of "Dust Horizon: Dance, Film and Landscape Inspired by the Poetry of Gailmarie Pahmeier,” a multi-media dance work exploring three Nevada State Parks. This ninety minute dance performance is scheduled to take place on April 25, 2019 and April 27, 2019 at the Nevada Museum of Art.
Emily Barnes, Henderson: $943 to commission composer Shawn Schwerdtfeger to create an arrangement of “Film Suite,” for the Symphonic Winds ensemble, which replaces strings with woodwinds and brass.
Ann Clark, Incline Village: $1,000 to support the creation of a Columbian Mammoth bench for the campus of Gerlach School in Gerlach. The bench’s artistic design is utilizing and inspired by the casts of Columbian Mammoth bones that were dug out of the Black Rock Desert.
Las Vegas Tap Fest, Las Vegas: $1,000 to support The 7th Annual Las Vegas Tap Festival which will be held May 3th – 5th, 2019 at the University of Nevada Las Vegas. All three days will include workshops, specialty, master classes, video presentations, student showcase and Tap Day show.
Denise Duarte, Las Vegas: $1,000 to support the creation and printing of the artwork, "The Glossary," which will be included in the exhibit “Unraveling Identity,” a socially engaged, multi-disciplinary exhibition that uses the metaphor of the diversity of plants to illustrate that it is a human construct to narrow the definition of normal regarding sexuality and gender identity.
Mary Bennett, Reno: $863 to support the workshop series "The Narrative Body”; two theatrical community workshops presented free of charge in two different art spaces in the Reno area, The Nevada Museum of Art and The Sierra Arts Foundation. The workshops will be presented at the end of April or the beginning of May, 2019.
Aundrea Frahm, Las Vegas: $820 to support “Event Horizon,” the first iteration of an immersive art experience which includes multiple fully immersive installation spaces with several performances. This performance experience will take place at either the Black Box at UNLV or CMXX on May 16th-18th, 2019 with a total of seven performances.
The grants were first reviewed by a grants review panel on March 26 and received final approval from the Nevada Arts Council Board of Directors on March 29.
