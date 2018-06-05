The Nevada Collaborative Conservation Network is a statewide effort to promote, support and incentivize local, community-based, collaborative conservation efforts in order to create and maintain thriving ecosytems and associated wildlife, communities and economies.
This effort began in late 2016 and is spearheaded by representatives from more than 15 local, state, federal and nonprofit agencies and organizations. In early May, members of the NCCN gathered in Elko for the first in a series of workshops to connect with each other and learn about exsiting efforts in Nevada and Utah.
This series is supported in part by the Partnering to Conserve Sagebrush Rangelands effort. Approximately 40 people attended this session, with a the majority of participants representing locally led conservation groups in Nevada. It was the first time that these groups have been brought together to build relationships, share information and help network exisiting groups together.
Representatives from the Community-Based Conservation Program (Dr. Terry Messmer), the Sagebrush Ecosystem Alliance (Calee Lott) and the West Box Elder Coordinated Resource Management group (Jay Tanner) also shared their experiences and lessons learned from similar efforts in Utah.
“History does not define the future,” said Calee Lott with the Utah-based Sagebrush Ecosystem Alliance. “The NCCN is redefining the future of conservation in Nevada by paving a path for success by turning challenges into opportunities.”
During the two-day meeting, the group promoted interpersonal communication and discussed topics including actions that could be taken to address barriers and capacity issues and defining the role of the group in relation to other efforts in the state.
Feedback from this session was extremely positive, with many participants expressing interest in having follow-up workshops to continue networking and learn about resources available to increase the capacity of locally led groups to implement conservation projects on the ground. A second session is being planned for late 2018/early 2019.
“The NCCN is a much needed avenue to share challenges and opportunities in conservation across Nevada,” said Jon Griggs, ranch manager at the Maggie Creek Ranch and representative for the Results Oriented Grazing for Ecological Resilience (ROGER) collaborative group. “I was grateful to participate in the recent workshop, which enabled me to interact with likeminded folks who share a passion for Nevada’s Rangelands.”
For more information about the second session, contact Duane Coombs at duane.coombs@iwjv.org. For more information on the Partnering to Conserve Sagebrush Rangelands effort go to https://www.partnersinthesage.com/our-purpose.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.