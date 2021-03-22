Nevada Cattlemen’s Association awarding two scholarships

ELKO -- The Nevada Cattlemen’s Association is pleased to announce our 2021 scholarship opportunities. NCA will again be offering two scholarships. The NCA Scholarship will be awarded to a first-year college student beginning to pursue an education within the agricultural industry.

This scholarship is open to all Nevada High School graduating seniors planning to attend a community college or four-year university and majoring in an agriculture related field. The amount of this scholarship for 2021 will be $1,500.

The NCA is also pleased to announce the continuation of the Marvel/Andrae Scholarship, which is available to agriculture students that have completed their first year of college and are returning to continue working towards their degree in agriculture. The 2021 Marvel/Andrae Scholarship amount will be $2,500.

The original seed money used to fund the Marvel/Andrae Scholarship came from Agri Beef Company. This scholarship is to recognize the legacies of Tom and Rosita Marvel and Jim and Sharon Andrae and the many contributions these two Nevada ranching families have made to our ranching industry.

Eligibility & application requirements for the NCA Scholarship include:

• Applicant must be a senior graduating from a Nevada High School.