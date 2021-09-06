Nevada Cattlemen’s Association seeking Teacher of the Year nominations

ELKO -- The Nevada Cattlemen’s Association has started their annual quest for “Teacher of the Year” candidates and are asking for your help in soliciting nominations. The deadline for submitting nominations is Nov. 1, 2021.

Nominees must be an elementary, junior high, or high school teacher who incorporates agriculture into their regular curriculum. For example, a teacher who teaches a one-week segment on agriculture and its importance to Nevada. Current Agricultural Education teachers are not eligible.

Nominees may also include teachers considered in previous years but were not selected for the award. Nominations must include a completed NCA Teacher of the Year Application Form and an attached short essay describing why the teacher is being nominated.

The winner of this award will receive a $1,000 school supply stipend donated by Nevada Agriculture Foundation. The award recipient will also be recognized during the Nevada Cattlemen’s Association’s annual awards banquet on Dec. 11, 2021 at the Elko Convention Center.

Anyone may submit a nomination form which is available at www.nevadacattlemen.org. For any questions, please contact the NCA office at 775-738-9214.