Answers to senators' trivia quiz:

1. Carson City

2. Las Vegas

3. The Silver State, Battle Born, the Sagebrush State

4. Blue and silver

5. Home Means Nevada

6. Five – California, Utah, Arizona, Oregon, Idaho

7. Four

8. October 31, 1864

9. Mark Twain

10. Ely

