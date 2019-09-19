ELKO – As “the gold standard in the silver state” Great Basin College is celebrating the lives of students and the partners who support them.
Through funding scholarships, donating used equipment, and supporting a variety of programs, Nevada Gold Mines (NGM) is investing in the college’s students, the college, and the local communities.
From paramedics and nurses to educators and mechanics pursuing two and four-year degrees, Nevada Gold Mines (a joint venture between Barrick and Newmont Goldcorp) invests in the lives of students. Scholarships often assist students in pursuit of an education and a future that may not have been accessible otherwise. NGM provides scholarships for students in Associate or Bachelor degrees in Applied Science in any field, along with scholarships for AAS degrees in Emergency Medical Services with a Paramedic emphasis, a Bachelor of Science in Nursing, or a Bachelor of Arts degree in Education.
Through purposeful investment, Nevada Gold Mines provides valuable resources to students and to the communities that GBC serves. Their investments have assisted with the preservation and growth of GBC Library Special Collections including American Indian, Basque, Nevada, and Western Emigrant Trails collections. They have helped send SkillsUSA club members to the Nevada State Championships and the SkillsUSA National Championships. NGM has aided the Science Department in developing the Growth Chamber, a facility for growing plants and plant tissue cultures used by students for a hands-on learning experience.
The Cisco Networking Academy has grown, allowing students to work on virtual servers to learn valuable computer networking skills. Nevada Gold Mines also shows leadership in our community by working together with other companies to form the CDL Consortium and provide opportunities for people to earn a Class-A CDL. They even gave a helping hand in promoting quality family time through GBC’s Annual Father Daughter Ball. NGM is involved in many of the college’s most successful programs and activities.
GBC is grateful for the partnership with Nevada Gold Mines and looks forward to a long future of growing and supporting local students for the betterment of Nevada communities.
